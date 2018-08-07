Highway 22 vehicle fire quickly extinguished

No injuries from Sunday afternoon fire

Nobody was injured as firefighters quickly extinguished a vehicle fire on Hwy 22 Sunday.

Three members of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue Station 374 responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle fire on the highway near Genelle.

“A crew of three responded to a fully involved vehicle fire,” said Captain Jason Milne in a media release.

It took the quick-acting firefighters less than 10 minutes to get the situation under control.

“The fire was quickly extinguished.” said Milne. “The lone occupant escaped with no injuries.”

Milne added the fire does not appear to be suspicious.