Firefighters quickly extinguished a burning vehicle on Sunday near Genelle.

Highway 22 vehicle fire quickly extinguished

No injuries from Sunday afternoon fire

Nobody was injured as firefighters quickly extinguished a vehicle fire on Hwy 22 Sunday.

Three members of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue Station 374 responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle fire on the highway near Genelle.

“A crew of three responded to a fully involved vehicle fire,” said Captain Jason Milne in a media release.

It took the quick-acting firefighters less than 10 minutes to get the situation under control.

“The fire was quickly extinguished.” said Milne. “The lone occupant escaped with no injuries.”

Milne added the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Previous story
Land-based fish farm proposed for Slocan Valley

Just Posted

Highway 22 vehicle fire quickly extinguished

No injuries from Sunday afternoon fire

Trust funding for youth, homeless programs in Trail

Columbia Basin Trust announced 17 recipients in the latest cycle of its Social Grants Program

Pushing the Envelope ride underway for Trail man

Overcoming tire challenges, Cunningham rides into Idaho

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Small fire at Celgar’s Castlegar mill quickly extinguished

Fire started in engine of a contractor’s crane.

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

Land-based fish farm proposed for Slocan Valley

Valhalla Aquaculture has applied for a licence to use Trozzo Creek as a water source

Japan med school confirms altering scores to limit women

Tokyo Medical University systematically altered entrance exam scores for years to keep out female applicants and ensure more men became doctors.

Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

Man saved from quake-flattened mosque on Indonesia island

The powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing a number of people and shaking neighboring Bali.

Largest wildfire in California history still growing

It’s the second year in a row that California has recorded the state’s largest wildfire.

Saudi Airlines suspends Canadian operations starting Aug. 13

Saudi Arabia operates at least two routes to the country, both of which depart from Toronto.

Evacuation order issued due to wildfire on Vancouver Island

Regional District of Nanaimo declares state of local emergency around 107-hectare fire

B.C. family stuck on Indonesian island after 2nd earthquake

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok.

Most Read