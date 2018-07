A collision has closed highway 3 in both directions, approximately 8 km west of Sparwood.

UPDATE: DriveBC is reporting the estimated time of opening is 6:00 p.m. PST.

As of 2:27 p.m. DriveBC was reporting that a detour was not available, and the estimated time of opening was unknown.

For updates visit Drivebc.ca.