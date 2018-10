Damage is reportedly significant to the house, which is located on Evergreen Avenue

The emergency call came in at 2:46 a.m., reports KBRFR Captain Grant Tyson.(Image: Google maps)

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Fruitvale early Wednesday.

There was significant damage to the home, but fortunately no injuries, reported Captain Grant Tyson from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire is not suspicious.

The 9-1-1 came in shortly before 3 a.m. with 17 firefighters responding, including eight from Station 374 Trail, eight from Fruitvale and one from Montrose.

Tyson lists the fire as “under control” by 4 a.m.