IRM reports small sulphuric acid leak at Waneta reload

IRM has issued the following statement regarding a small sulphuric acid leak at the transfer station on Saturday.

The release reads:

On September 22, 2018 a small sulphuric acid drip was noticed on a Trimac Transportation Ltd truck and trailer following unloading of the product and transfer from truck to rail at the Quirk Siding Reload Centre in Waneta at approximately 5 p.m.

Trimac is contracted by International Raw Materials Ltd. (IRM) to carry sulphuric acid between Teck Trail Operations and the Reload Centre.

Emergency services including the RCMP, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Service, the Teck Emergency Response Team, and IRM Technical Advisors responded.

A small volume of less than one cup was found on site at the transfer station and three dime sized drips found on 7-Mile Dam Road adjacent to the Reload Center.

All were neutralized and cleaned up in accordance with Transportation of Dangerous Goods standards.

As a precaution, the Teck Emergency Response Team and the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Service conducted extensive testing of the entire truck route from Teck Trail Operations to the Quirk Siding Reload Centre.

To facilitate this testing, a portion of Highway 22 was closed for a brief period of time.

All tests resulted in negative findings for sulphuric acid for the entirety of the route along Highway 22 and Highway 3B.

The trailer has been secured, and Trimac will be conducting a full investigation into the root cause of the drip and corrective actions will be taken.

All sulphuric acid shipments via road have been temporarily suspended while this investigation takes place.

IRM would like to express our appreciation to all First Responders for their focused and methodical efforts in safely managing this incident.

We would also like to express our apologies to the public for any inconvenience the response may have caused.

IRM markets and distributes crop nutrients and industrial commodities throughout our extensive distribution system. We deliver inputs essential for growing healthy, sustainable crops and maximizing yields in farming systems around the world. Beyond agriculture, we provide inputs used in a range of industrial and technical applications.

If you would like more information about this topic please call Carrie Gaines at 1-215-928-4225, or email at cgg@irm.com

