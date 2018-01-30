Elective hip and knee total joint replacement surgeries resume Monday, Jan. 29 at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Joint replacement surgeries resume at KBRH

Increased infections put elective hip and knee surgeries on hold in December

Orthopedic surgeries on-hold at the Trail hospital for the past month have resumed, Interior Health (IH) confirmed with the Trail Times on Monday.

Scheduled hip and knee total joint replacements were halted at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) in December. The decision to temporarily stop these specific types of surgery, affecting 37 patients, followed an increase in the number of surgical site infections.

After six patients were confirmed with various strains of post op infections, IH launched a formal review.

While a number of improvements were identified through the review, IH stated, “no specific cause for the increase in surgical site infections was identified through a thorough examination of the patient charts, KBRH surgical processes, or the operating room (OR) environment.”

“There was no specific organism found in these cases or a specific item that we can point to and say, ‘That’s the problem,’” stated Dr. Ron Cameron, KBRH’s general surgeon and perioperative medical director, on Friday.

“Given the wide variety of factors that can contribute to surgical site infections, we knew pinpointing a specific reason for the increased infections would be unlikely,” he clarified.

“This review was valuable in that it allowed us to look at the patient’s surgical journey and examine the range of risks and make some improvements to our processes and to the ORs themselves.”

IH is in process of contacting patients to book total hip and knee procedures. Those individuals whose surgeries were delayed will be reassessed as needed and re-booked as priority cases.

“We know a delay in these major surgeries do impact these patients and we regret that some individuals had to wait longer for their procedures,” said Cameron.

“Above all, Interior Health and our local orthopedic surgeons took these actions to ensure our patients are receiving safe, quality care and have the greatest chance of a successful and safe procedure and recovery.”

The review involved Interior Health and external specialists in infection prevention, control and surgical practices.

A “Surgical Quality Working Group,” which includes orthopedic surgeons, was established early in the review to analyze and monitor ongoing surgical processes and practices at KBRH.

Surgical processes for every total joint replacement surgery will be tracked and audited for ongoing quality assurance purposes, stated IH, adding, “and any future surgical site infections in total joint replacement surgeries will be thoroughly reviewed.”

Based on the review by infection control experts and the surgical working group, enhancements or improvements in three general areas have been put into practice.

First, upgrades were recommended to the OR wing that included improved filters for the OR air system and system upgrades in real-time monitoring of air pressure and airflow.

“The entire air system was thoroughly cleaned and re-balanced to ensure appropriate airflow through the ORs, and an updated maintenance schedule for the system is in place,” IH stated. “Minor repairs to some surface areas are proceeding.”

The review also determined that pre-surgical screening could be improved to identify and support patients at higher risk of infection, such as smokers and those with pre-existing conditions like obesity and diabetes.

“Based on the review, IH will enhance the triage process for patients awaiting total joint replacement surgeries, ensuring patients who are at higher risk of infection are identified and supported early in their journey to reduce those risk factors wherever possible,” IH clarified.

“A tool identifying patient risks and recommended follow-up prior to surgery for those with significant risks is being implemented that will follow a patient from their initial visit with their family physician all the way through the surgical process, from pre-surgical screening to post-operative and community care.”

This measure is meant to increase consultation opportunities with internal medicine specialists and connect individuals with IH clinicians such as dietitians, physiotherapists, or home care nurses, to give patients the greatest chance for success with their surgery and reduce risk of infection.

Finally, an internal review by IH infection prevention and control practitioners highlighted current standards and best practices for preventing surgical site infections.

“IH Infection Prevention and Control is providing education and updated information to the surgical team related to current standards around items such as dosage for antibiotic prophylaxis prior to surgery,” IH stated.

“IH will have a dedicated RN or coordinator based in the medical device reprocessing (equipment sterilization) department to enhance ongoing quality assurance and monitoring of those processes.”

In light of these steps, orthopedic surgeons and Interior Health agreed to resume total hip and knee joint replacement cases beginning Jan. 29.

Previous story
More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

Just Posted

Rossland bobsled spectator injured in 2017, sues

Nicole Valliere of Fruitvale was struck by a bobsled in the 2017 Sonny Samuelson Bobsled Race

Columbia Basin Trust shuffles board

Murray McConnachie of Trail has been appointed one of six directors appointed by the Basin

Happy Dance

Trail Smoke Eaters beat the Vernon Vipers 4-1 Sunday afternoon in the Cominco Arena

Joint replacement surgeries resume at KBRH

Increased infections put elective hip and knee surgeries on hold in December

LED lights delayed for Warfield

New lights will bring new rates and cost-savings for Warfield taxpayers

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Nanaimo rink back to 2-2 after defeating Quebec

More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting

RCMP allege Okanagan pot shop sold to minors

RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary

Sled dog teams carry mail through Cariboo for annual Gold Rush Trail event

Fourteen teams carried 1,700 envelopes in historic event

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges

Canucks help fight stigma of addiction in new public awareness campaign

The Vancouver Canucks hockey team and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are joining together to combat stigma around substance use

Most Read