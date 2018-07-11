(Image from Creston Valley Advance)

Kootenay bear attack victim did nothing wrong

Creston CO James Barber says man hospitalized after run-in with grizzly not at fault

Creston Conservation Officer James Barber says that a man who was hospitalized last week after a run-in with a grizzly bear was not at fault.

“Contrary to some of the comments I have seen on social media, he did absolutely nothing wrong,” Barber said on Saturday. The man was paddling his kayak on Kootenay River and pitched a tent on the shore for the night. He was an experienced and well-equipped outdoorsman, Barber said.

“But he did not know that he had pitched his tent next to a corridor for a family unit of grizzly bears,” he said. The temporary campsite was very close to where the sow and her cubs routinely swam across the river to forage for food.

The man came face to face with the sow early in the morning while making a short walk from his tent. After the mauling, he was able to call for help by cell phone, and then paddled “about two and a half kilometres to the Old Ferry Landing”, where an ambulance was waiting.

“He was well prepared for the outdoors,” Barber said. “He was just unlucky.”

Latest reports indicate the man is recovering following surgery.

After an investigation, he said the bear(s) would not be destroyed.

“There is no history with these bears being a danger,” he said. “We have had reports of sitings, but no complaints. The sow was protecting multiple cubs from this year and this was a defensive attack. There is not much visual distance at that location and both parties were surprised.”

Barber added that the bears apparently swam away immediately after the incident and have not returned to the site since.

The attack came at a time when other grizzly bears nearby have become a concern. A poplar hiking area along Summit Creek, and the logging site further up the mountain, has attracted at least three Grizzly bears, largely due to the illegal and irresponsible dumping of animal remains by what Barber describes as “a backyard butcher.”

“This dumping is troubling because hikers use both the Trans Canada and Balancing Rock Trail in the area. Just a few meters south of Summit Creek Bridge a trail divides, one leading to Balancing Rock Trail. The other fork runs for several kilometers along the Summit Creek drainage, crossing a logging road accessed by another bridge to the west, near Highway 3A.

“I surmise that bears are now visiting the area, looking for scraps, and it is causing a huge public safety concern. The illegal dumper could possibly end up being responsible for the deaths of three Grizzlys. This is not a business that is responsible—it’s a backyard butcher and it has to stop.”

Some of the area’s grizzly bears have radio collars that makes tracking their activities easy, but Barber said that the population has increased in recent years, and that grizzlys have all but cleared the Creston Valley of black bears.

“We appreciate reports of grizzly sitings called into the RAPP line(Call 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) or #7277 on the TELUS Mobility Network),” he said. “I like to be aware of their comings and goings.”

With it now being illegal to dump animal bodies or parts in the landfill, he said the RDCK and other stakeholders are working on a solution, an animal compost site.

“It’s a work in progress.”

Previous story
$500K can buy you a lot or a little space in Canada: report
Next story
Thief locks self in back of van he’s trying to steal in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Commercial huckleberry harvest banned in certain Kootenay areas

The areas have been identified as critical foraging zones for grizzlies and other wildlife species

Fiddlers entertain crowd at Trail’s Gyro Park

Instructors from Selkirk Fiddle Camp put on annual show

Trail police and rescue teams remain at scene of climbing accident

Trail RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says rocks too unstable for rescuers and police to go in

Kootenay bear attack victim did nothing wrong

Creston CO James Barber says man hospitalized after run-in with grizzly not at fault

‘This is a huge deal for Warfield,’ says mayor

The Village of Warfield has until 2025 to develop its own water supply

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Most Read