Kootenay Boundary under avalanche watch

The area around Nelson is listed as a high danger for avalanches

Avalanche Canada says Kootenay Boundary residents should avoid the backcountry for now. Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images

Avalanche Canada is advising anyone in the Kootenay Boundary region, including Nelson, to steer clear of the backcountry this weekend.

The organization has listed the Kootenay Boundary, as well as the Purcell mountain range that includes Kimberley and Cranbrook, and the South Columbia region encompassing Nakusp west to Vernon, as a high risk for avalanches.

“It appears that we’ve hit the tipping point, very large avalanches ran nearly full path Wednesday, and this activity will likely persist into Thursday,” reads website.

“Don’t over-think it, just avoid avalanche terrain, our snowpack needs time to adjust.”

The forecast for Friday and Saturday is a “considerable” risk for avalanches.

An avalanche near Whitewater Ski Resort last week hospitalized one man.