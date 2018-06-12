“It has come to our attention that there is concern in the community regarding the possibility of a student coming to school today with a weapon and the intent to do harm,” Ford began in a June 12 letter to parents. (Photo by Amy Hirschi on Unsplash)

Kootenay Columbia asking for calm after threatening social media post

School District 20 addresses concerns following a student posting photo with a fake gun

The Trail high school is as safe today as it was yesterday.

Those words of calm came from Superintendent Bill Ford early Tuesday for parents with children in the Kootenay Columbia District following a scary situation after school hours on Monday.

It all started when a student posted a photo of a fake handgun on social media with a questionable comment.

“It has come to our attention that there is concern in the community regarding the possibility of a student coming to school today with a weapon and the intent to do harm,” Ford began in a June 12 letter to parents.

“The student posted a picture of a replica of a handgun on Instagram yesterday after school hours with a caption that was of concern,” he explained.

“Many people contacted the school to let them know.”

The school activated processes to deal with the situation, Ford continued.

”The RCMP were involved immediately, as were other agencies and local resources,” he noted.

“The RCMP have confirmed that the student does not have access to firearms.

“As well, a new rumour this morning, that there was a ‘hit list’ is not true, again confirmed by the RCMP.”

Unfortunately, social media, which is both a blessing and a curse, has taken a situation that was serious and turned it into something blown out of proportion, Ford stressed.

“We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously, and do our utmost to ensure that safety on a daily basis. We never want to under-react to a serious situation, but we also don’t want to overreact.

“We can’t predict what will occur tomorrow or next week or next year, but we can say that Crowe is as safe today as it was yesterday. “

Some families have decided not to send their children to school today.

“That is, of course, your decision,” Ford concluded.

“It is our hope, though, that all students will return to school as soon as possible in order to finish the school year with courses complete and ready for next year.”

