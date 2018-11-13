Kootenay region posts 10-per-cent return rate on electoral reform ballots

As of Nov. 13, only 5.3 per cent of ballots had been returned province-wide

With just over two weeks left to mail in ballots for the B.C. referendum on electoral reform, Elections BC is reporting only a small proportion of ballots have been returned so far.

As of Nov. 13, only 5.3 per cent of ballots had been returned across the province.

The Kootenay region is doing a bit better on returns, with the Kootenay West area reporting 10.6 per cent of ballots returned, Nelson-Creston with 10.8 per cent, and Kootenay East with 10 per cent.

As of Tuesday morning, the Boundary-Similkameen region had the highest return rate in the province at 14.1 per cent.

There are a number of electoral districts in the province with less than one per cent of ballots returned. Most of them are located in Lower Mainland and include Abbotsford, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Delta, Langley, Maple Ridge, Port Coquitlam and Surrey.

If you haven’t received your voting package, you have until midnight on Nov. 23 to request one by visiting elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683. You can also obtain one by visiting the Service BC offices in Nelson or Trail.

The deadline for Elections BC to receive your ballot is 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. With the potential for more Canada Post strikes slowing down mail delivery, it is a good idea to send your ballot in as soon as possible.