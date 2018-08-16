Liquor violations main CannaFest issue

Grand Forks RCMP wrote up about 30 tickets, mostly to people from out of town

Despite the thousands of out-of-town concertgoers in Grand Forks over the weekend, CannaFest went smoothly with relatively few issues, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

Cpl. Phillip Crack of the Grand Forks RCMP said that per usual, RCMP issued liquor violation tickets to people drinking in public. This year, those tickets were largely issued on the walk between the campgrounds (at 19th Street and 68th Avenue) and James Donaldson Park. Crack said about 30 tickets were issued, mostly to people from out of town.

Crack also said there were two incidents where people were removed from the festival, in which case RCMP assisted the on-site security.

“The event was well-run and well-received. The organizers worked with the RCMP throughout the event,” Crack said. “There are always the people that over-imbibe.”

RCMP were staffed to three additional members per night for the event.