Despite the thousands of out-of-town concertgoers in Grand Forks over the weekend, CannaFest went smoothly with relatively few issues, according to Grand Forks RCMP. (File photo)

Liquor violations main CannaFest issue

Grand Forks RCMP wrote up about 30 tickets, mostly to people from out of town

Despite the thousands of out-of-town concertgoers in Grand Forks over the weekend, CannaFest went smoothly with relatively few issues, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

Cpl. Phillip Crack of the Grand Forks RCMP said that per usual, RCMP issued liquor violation tickets to people drinking in public. This year, those tickets were largely issued on the walk between the campgrounds (at 19th Street and 68th Avenue) and James Donaldson Park. Crack said about 30 tickets were issued, mostly to people from out of town.

Crack also said there were two incidents where people were removed from the festival, in which case RCMP assisted the on-site security.

“The event was well-run and well-received. The organizers worked with the RCMP throughout the event,” Crack said. “There are always the people that over-imbibe.”

RCMP were staffed to three additional members per night for the event.

Previous story
Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning
Next story
Louise Baxter found after 72 hour search

Just Posted

Wall mural coming to Trail Riverfront Centre

Columbia Basin Trust is providing over $244,000 to 13 public art projects in 11 communities

First responder vehicles scrapped after acid spills in Trail

The City of Trail is using GPS to check its fleet; no infrastructure concerns have arisen

Liquor violations main CannaFest issue

Grand Forks RCMP wrote up about 30 tickets, mostly to people from out of town

Diggin’ into the Trail Sk8 Park

Located near the Gyro Park boat launch, the Trail skate park will be ready to roll this fall

Louise Baxter found after 72 hour search

Cranbrook hiker had been missing since Sunday, August 12, near Jumbo Pass.

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin has died

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn reports Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit

UPDATED: B.C. RCMP dismantle Kinder Morgan protest camp

RCMP say they will enforce a court injunction today and remove Trans Mountain pipeline protesters who have been camped outside a Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby.

Nelson council gives next council a raise

Size of increase disregards advice of appointed committee

Italy says death toll will mount in Genoa bridge collapse

Authorities worried about the stability of remaining large sections of a partially collapsed bridge evacuated about 630 people from nearby apartments.

Former CIA Director: Trump worked with Russians and now he’s desperate

In an opinion piece in The New York Times, John Brennan cites press reports and Trump’s own goading of Russia during the campaign to find Democrat Hillary Clinton’s missing emails.

Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

Since the crisis exploded in Boston in 2002, dioceses around the country have dealt with similar revelations of widespread sexual abuse.

Baloney Meter: is flow of asylum seekers at Canada-U.S. border a ‘crisis’?

“I think any time you have a government that allows 30,000 people over the course of a short period of time to come into Canada illegally, the impact that that has, that is a crisis,” said Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Altidore nets 3 as Toronto drubs Whitecaps 5-2

Vancouver falls 7-4 on aggregate in Canadian Championship final

Ottawa intervenes to get B.C. ball player, 13, to Little League World Series

Before immigration issue was resolved, Dio Gama was out practicing the game he loves Wednesday

Most Read