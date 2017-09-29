VIDEO: Horgan announces millions in overdose prevention, housing funding

150 modular homes for Surrey to be built for homeless

The province distributed $30 million in overdose prevention funding on Friday as Premier John Horgan closed off the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver Friday.

The funding is all part of the $322 million set aside during the NDP’s budget update earlier this month.

Included within it is a $6.7 million public awareness campaign over the next four years seeks to address opioid addiction in men ages 30-60.

Partnering with WorkSafeBC, the B.C Restaraunt and Food Services Association and the BC Building Trades Council, the province said it would address the stigma and lack of conversation about opioid abuse in that demographic.

Stats released by the BC Coroners’ Service earlier this month show that men between the ages of 30-39 have been hit the hardest by the overdose crisis.

There have been 876 illegal drug overdose deaths in B.C. so far this year.

The government will also dole out $3 million in 2017/18 for a community crisis innovation fund for overdose prevention and $6 million annually until 2020.

Another $2 million each year until 2020 will go towards no-cost naloxone kits and $1.7 annually from 2018-2020 will help a mobile response team assist first responders.

The province promised to cut off a fentanyl supply that has contributed to over 700 of B.C. overdose deaths. It allocated $31.3 million over three years towards new anti-trafficking RCMP and gang unit teams.

Non-RCMP detachments will also received funding.

The money will focus on outreach initiatives as well as helping to reduce a backlog in drug death investigations.

Long waits on housing strategy

Horgan admitted that he was “personally frustrated” by how long it’s taken his government to roll out a housing strategy.

The province had previously announced 2,000 modular housing units for the homeless and on Friday, Horgan announced that 600 homes would be coming to Vancouver and 150 to Surrey. Some will also go to Smithers, he noted.

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said the announcement was “welcome news because we need that in order to transition folk off the street.”

Speaking with Black Press by phone following the premier’s speech, she said that while the 150 homes would tide the city over, more would be needed in the future.

“We wanted… somewhere in the neighbourhood of another 300 (units). But this first 150 is great news, especially with winter coming,” she said.

Horgan and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson were rolling out the first of Vancouver’s share on Friday afternoon but there has been no word yet on when Surrey will get theirs.

“The fact that they’re modular and can be moved around tells me that we’re going to get them very soon,” said Hepner. “And that gives me a sense of relief around accommodating some people on 135A Street.”

No worries on marijuana timeline

While police chiefs and other provinces have expressed frustration over the speed of the federal government’s marijuana legalization rollout, Horgan told reporters he wasn’t worried.

“Here in B.C. we’re well advanced on the distribution of marijuana over the years, whether it be through dispensaries, whether it be through the black market,” he said. “I’m anxious to get the black market out of our communities.”

Cooperation with the BC Greens

Horgan said he wasn’t happy with the way that Andrew Weaver criticized the NDP’s partisan staff hiring.

“We’re committed to ensuring that we are populating our public service on merit,” said Horgan. “This notion that there was an airlift of failed candidates is just not true. We promoted from within.”

