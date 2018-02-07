Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc. filed a lawsuit Monday against a group of unidentified counterfeiters who allegedly worked together to sell knock-off Lululemon athletic apparel.

“Defendants create the defendant internet stores by the hundreds and design them to appear to be selling genuine Lululemon products, while actually selling counterfeit Lululemon products to unknowing customers,” according to documents filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern division.

RELATED: Lululemon CEO exits after failing to meet conduct standards

The defendants are individuals and business entities, whose identities are not known, likely reside in China or other foreign jurisdictions, the document reads.

Their stores “share unique identifiers,” the claim alleges, including design elements and similarities of what counterfeit products they sell.

Unknowing customers may view these online stores as authorized retailers, it reads.

“On information and belief, defendants are an interrelated group of counterfeiters working in active concert to knowingly and wilfully manufacture, import, distribute, offer for sale, and sell products and to provide retail store services using counterfeit versions of the Lululemon trademarks…” the claim reads.

The company is asking the court to stop the defendants and transfer the domains to Lululemon.

It is seeking “all profits” earned by the defendants or damages in the amount of $2 million for every use of the company’s trademark.

Lululemon declined to comment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach
Next story
Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

Just Posted

IH works to improve management staff morale

Ongoing process to resolve issues proceeding

SD20 students look to the future in makerspace class

Glenmerry and Fruitvale elementary schools both have a designated makerspace classroom

Free fun for Greater Trail Family Day

Looking for something fun to do this Family Day?

Proposed rules will impact rural realtors

New rules for B.C. realtors are throwing a wrench in the rural market, says seasoned Trail realtor

Learn to be a RoboGames mentor at Trail MIDAS

Ahead of the 2018 RoboGames, Selkirk College is providing training to adults in the region

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Urban deer translocation study wraps up

Study tracked urban deer removed from four communities in the East Kootenay.

Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

The company will begin gathering 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

Special prosecutor appointed after alleged death threat at Nanaimo city hall

B.C. Prosecution Service advises that Michael Klein was assigned to the file on Feb. 2

Canadians lukewarm about Olympics without NHL: poll

Will hockey fans tune in the Olympics without NHL players participating?

Most Read