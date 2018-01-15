Mike Gould during a pregame ceremony where he pledged millions to the Kimberley Dynamiters and Kimberley Minor Hockey Association.

Man, who has yet to donate millions to Kimberley hockey team, appears in court on unrelated case

Mike Gould, who pledged millions to hockey team, will be back in court on Feb. 13.

A local man charged with fraud and theft made a brief appearance in Cranbrook Law Courts on Monday, but won’t plead guilty or not guilty until February.

Mike Gould was charged with the alleged fraud of a local restaurant using bogus cheques, appearing in court through a lawyer, who requested an adjournment until Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Gould generated media attention when he pledged to donate $7.5 million to the Kimberley Dynamiters Jr. B hockey club that was also to be shared with the Kimberley Minor Hockey Association.

Since his pledge was made in October, both organizations have not received any of the money that was promised.

The fraud charges stemmed from an incident at a local restaurant that hosted a banquet meal that ran an estimated $8,000 tab.

According to Jen Salanski, the owner of the Northwest Grill, Gould provided cheques to cover the bill, however, there were no funds in the accounts provided.

Previous story
Heli-skiing operation “very concerned” by new caribou protection regs
Next story
“Young, innocent” teen hit in Vancouver shooting not expected to live: police

Just Posted

Genelle ‘vehicle incident’ under RCMP investigation

Regional firefighters respond to car fire Sunday night

Is it Wyndel, Wynndel, Wyndell, or Wynndell?

Place Names: Wyndell, where did it come from and how do you pronounce it?

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Have you recently spotted a coyote around Trail?

Smiles all around as province announces emergency ward funding

$2.1 million to go to much-needed upgrades

Wily coyote is no joking matter

The most recent daytime account from West Trail is quite frightening

VISAC; Educating and empowering through art

Trail is the only local stop on the Breastfeeding Art Expo’s six-city tour of Interior B.C.

“Young, innocent” teen hit in Vancouver shooting not expected to live: police

15-year-old Coquitlam boy was in a car driving by the scene

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

Video: B.C. documentary features Okanagan ice climbing

First documentary for Penticton filmmaker captures elusive Okanagan ice climbing

David Emerson quits lumber talks as legal action begins

Former federal minister served as B.C. softwood trade point man

Singer of the Cranberries dead at 46

Her publicist says Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly Monday in London. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Toronto police say young girl made up story about hijab cutting

The investigation has been closed after 11-year-old girl claimed her hijab was cut by a scissors-wielding man

Fentanyl-laced meth and phones seized after second prison drone drop

A pre-Christmas drone drop was followed by a second incident in Abbotsford on Dec. 30

Most Read