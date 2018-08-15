Meth, cocaine and heroin seized in Trail drug bust

Reports of suspicious activity can be called into the Greater Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).(Black Press file photo)

Two locals are behind bars facing drug trafficking and weapons charges after the RCMP executed a search warrant at a West Trail home on Aug. 9.

“The police received four complaints about suspected drug trafficking occurring at the residence,” Acting Staff Sgt. Mike Wicentowich told the Trail Times Wednesday.

“The man and woman were well known to police and have been previously involved in drug trafficking.”

Police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia, prohibited weapons and a firearm.

The arrests stemmed from an investigation carried out by the Trail and Castlegar Joint Crime Reduction Unit, the Trail General Investigation Section, and Trail general duty police officers.

“At a residence on Coleman Street … a 48 year-old male and a 47 year-old female were arrested and taken into custody by police,” Sgt. Darren Oelke stated in an Aug. 15 news release.

The male was remanded into custody pending an initial court appearance slated for Wednesday (Aug. 15) in Castlegar.

The female has been detained in custody and will make her first appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on Sept. 13.

“This is another successful investigation into drug traffickers in a recent series of investigation by the Trail and Castlegar

Joint Crime Reduction Unit,” Oelke said.

“The Trail detachment would like encourage the public to continue to report suspicious activity.”

Those reports can be called into the Greater Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Names will not be released until official charges are sworn in by the Crown.