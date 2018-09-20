Trail’s 44 Engineer Squadron issued a public service announcement about military exercises taking place near Trail, the Casino range and Stoney Creek from Sept.20 to Sept. 24. Demolitions and weapons being fired may be heard throughout the day and early morning hours. (Trail Times file photo)

Military exercises may be audible in Trail

The exercises will be conducted in the Trail area from Thursday to Sunday

Military exercises near the City of Trail could resound noise from weapons firing and demolitions over the next four days.

From Thursday to Sunday, the 44 Engineer Squadron in Trail will be conducting an exercise sapper crucible in the vicinity of Trail, Stoney Creek and the Casino Gun Range.

Approximately 70 military engineers will be practicing their skills in demolitions, heavy equipment operations, weapon firing, reconnaissance patrols and basic soldiering techniques.

“As reservists it can be challenging to get time off away from family, school or civilian work commitments,” said Major Leah Wilson, Officer Commanding 44 Engineer Squadron, in a Sept. 19 advisory.

“It is our hope that by doing a longer exercise we can fit in more of our training requirements in one go, and not have to have to ask for as many weekend commitments from our soldiers.”

During this period, demolitions will be taking place and weapons will be fired. This has the potential to be heard throughout the day and early morning hours.

Additionally, troops will be transiting through Trail and surrounding areas, with weapons, both on foot and in vehicles.

This is the first time that an exercise of this nature will take place over a four-day period in Trail.

It will allow troops to run through a more robust training cycle than in a typical two-day weekend training exercise.

Anyone with concerns can contact the RCMP or 44 Engineer Squadron at (250) 368-2128.

