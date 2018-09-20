Military exercises may be audible in Trail

Military exercises near the City of Trail could resound noise from weapons firing and demolitions over the next four days.
From Thursday to Sunday, the 44 Engineer Squadron in Trail will be conducting an exercise sapper crucible in the vicinity of Trail, Stoney Creek and the Casino Gun Range.
Approximately 70 military engineers will be practicing their skills in demolitions, heavy equipment operations, weapon firing, reconnaissance patrols and basic soldiering techniques.
During this period, demolitions will be taking place and weapons will be fired. This has the potential to be heard throughout the day and early morning hours.
Additionally, troops will be transiting through Trail and surrounding areas, with weapons, both on foot and in vehicles.
This is the first time that an exercise of this nature will take place over a four-day period in Trail.
It will allow troops to run through a more robust training cycle than in a typical two-day weekend training exercise.
Anyone with concerns can contact the RCMP or 44 Engineer Squadron at (250) 368-2128.