Moving day nears for Trail BC SPCA

If there are no weather delays, the regional shelter is set to relocate to Castlegar in May

The regional BC SPCA has been housed next to the Columbia Pollution Control Centre for a number of years. The new Castlegar facility is much larger with spaces designated for specific use. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Moving day for the Trail Regional BC SPCA is just around the corner.

There won’t be many dry eyes when the animal advocates move out to Castlegar after being such a strong presence in Greater Trail for so many years.

But the larger, modern shelter will be good for the dogs, cats, bunnies and other critters the non-profit rescues each year, as well as staff and volunteers.

And, the relocation doesn’t mean there won’t be BC SPCA events in Trail anymore just because the nonprofit is no longer tucked in next to the treatment plant in what is, technically, Area A of the regional district.

That said, fundraisers for furry friends will change from past years.

“Moving day is planned for May 2018 as long as there are no further weather delays,” began Danielle Jackman, Trail BC SPCA regional manager. “We plan to still hold events in Trail and provide the same service, (though) each year will be different.”

Planning is underway for a new Trail event called a “Lock in for Love,” which follows the popular National Cupcake Day held every February (local businesses and schools bake and sale cupcakes to raise money for the cause).

For the new event, date to be announced, animal-lovers will be “locked in” to kennels with a furry friend to help raise funds for animals in need.

As far as long running events like ‘Paws for a Cause,’ the group has decided to fade away from walk-a-thons.

“Each year our totals have dropped,” Jackman said. “We are hoping our new committee will have lots of fresh fundraising ideas.”

Anyone with a desire to help animals is encouraged to attend the Trail BC SPCA’s annual general meeting (AGM) on March 21 at 6 p.m. in the Royal Canadian Legion located on Columbia Avenue in East Trail.

“The AGM is a public meeting, however to be eligible to vote, you must be a member in good standing,” Jackman clarified. “We are looking for new committee members.”

She will give a formal update on the new Castlegar shelter during the meeting, and talk about ways the organization helps the community’s most vulnerable animals, and how people can get involved through volunteering.

Last year, the Trail BC SPCA helped nearly 600 abused, neglected, abandoned and injured animals.

The nonprofit is always looking for more helping hands, whether it be working directly with the animals, offering other skills such as administrative support or organizing and planning fundraising events.

“Volunteering for the animals is very rewarding,” says Jackman. “You get to meet new people, help the public add new family members, learn new things and change animals lives for the better.”

The nonprofit welcomes people of all ages and skill sets.

“There are lots of ways to help,” Jackman suggested. “From dog walking, kennel cleaning, yard maintenance, office work, fundraising, advocacy, humane education for children, photography and much more.”

The BC SPCA is currently working on a five-year provincial strategic plan, she added.

“So now is the time for the public to have their say about the future of the BCSPCA and the direction they would like to see us go.”

Construction on the new West Kootenay Animal Centre in Castlegar began last fall.

The $2 million SPCA facility is located at 124 Heritage Way, next to the Kootenay Gallery of Art.

The new shelter will feature designated space for temperament and behaviour assessments, isolation areas for sick and injured animals and a large multi-purpose space for pet behaviour and training classes as well as workshops, summer camps and other community gatherings.

For more information on the AGM and BC SPCA, call Jackman at 250.368.5910.