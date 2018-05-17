Mudslide closes Hwy 3 west of Creston

A detour is available on the Kootenay Lake Ferry

A large mudslide closed Highway 3 in both direction west of Creston on Thursday evening.

Mud, dirt and trees slammed down onto the highway, blocking both lanes of traffic.

#BCHwy3 CLOSED 30 KM west of #CrestonBC due to mudslide. Assessment in progress, alternate route via Kootenay Lake Ferry — Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 18, 2018

According to Drive BC, an assessment of the area is already in progress and a detour is available via Kootenay Lake Ferry. The final departure from Balfour Terminal is scheduled for 9:40 p.m., while the last ferry from Kootenay Bay terminal goes at 10:20 p.m.

Further west the same highway is reduced to single lane, alternating traffic due to a washout on Kootenay Pass, approximately 15 km east of Salmo.



ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter