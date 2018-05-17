(Photo submitted by Melanie Rose)

Mudslide closes Hwy 3 west of Creston

A detour is available on the Kootenay Lake Ferry

A large mudslide closed Highway 3 in both direction west of Creston on Thursday evening.

Mud, dirt and trees slammed down onto the highway, blocking both lanes of traffic.

According to Drive BC, an assessment of the area is already in progress and a detour is available via Kootenay Lake Ferry. The final departure from Balfour Terminal is scheduled for 9:40 p.m., while the last ferry from Kootenay Bay terminal goes at 10:20 p.m.

Further west the same highway is reduced to single lane, alternating traffic due to a washout on Kootenay Pass, approximately 15 km east of Salmo.


