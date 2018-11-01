New online tool gives British Columbians ins and outs of adoption

Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption

The province has launched a new online resource for British Columbians looking to learn the ins-and-outs of adopting.

Adoption Basics, announced Thursday, is an interactive orientation tool that offers information on the adoption process itself, as well as the needs of children and input from parents who have already adopted.

Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption.

“People tend to think of adoption as a route to finding that perfect, healthy baby, whereas the greater need right now is to find homes for sibling groups, teens and children who have complex care needs,” she said. “We want parents to come to this process with their eyes open and we want to ensure we’re finding the best possible fit for those waiting kids.”

The ministry said the new online resource will allow prospective adoptive parent or parents in rural regions to work through the materials in the privacy of their own home instead of face-to-face courses that are often difficult to access.

There have been 244 B.C. adoptions in 2017 and 18, the ministry said.

The information is being provided by the Adoptive Families Association of BC, a non-profit organization providing advocacy, awareness, training, education and networking events for prospective and adoptive families.

