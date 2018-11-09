One of the accident scenes on Highway 3. (Photo: Sam Lattanzio)

Nine-vehicle pileup closes Highway 3 near Castlegar

Two separate incidents on slushy highway; reports of injuries

A massive multi-car pileup on Highway 3 just west of Castlegar had police and emergency responders busy during the first blast of winter weather on Friday.

The main route west from the city was closed for several hours while crews tried to clear up the mess.

Fire Chief Sam Lattanzio says fire crews received a call at about 10:15 a.m. that nine vehicles in two separate groups had had a multi-vehicle collision at about Crestview Crescent and at 14th Avenue, just west of the Cozy Pines Motel.

The first group involved three semi-trucks and a five-ton delivery truck. The second group lower down the highway involved a total of five vehicles, including three passenger vehicles and two trucks pulling trailers.

Lattanzio says some passengers in one of the vehicles were injured and were attended to by BC Ambulance Service on the scene. The nature and scope of the injuries is not available at this time.

The highway was closed until about mid-afternoon.

 

Passenger cars and several vehicles hauling trailers were involved in a second crash (Photo: Sam Lattanzio)

Previous story
Change to Trail hospital’s main entrance on Saturday
Next story
Ice-making company fined $350,000 after fish killed in B.C. creek

Just Posted

Nine-vehicle pileup closes Highway 3 near Castlegar

Two separate incidents on slushy highway; reports of injuries

Change to Trail hospital’s main entrance on Saturday

$19-million construction of the emergency wing is underway at Kootenay Boundary facility

Trail Legion ladies ready to ladle

Nov. 11 service begins at 10:45 a.m. in downtown Trail; Last Post 11 a.m. at the Cenotaph

Reliability issues saw airport dubbed Cancelgar

Place Names: Reliability issues at the regional airport led to a creative if unflattering nickname

Remembering Trail veterans

The Trail Legion now has 14 veterans from the Second World War

VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results by end of 2018

Ice-making company fined $350,000 after fish killed in B.C. creek

An ammonia solution purged from the equipment ended up in Surrey’s storm sewer system

‘A surreal moment’: Hockey Hall of Fame class get their rings

Goalie Martin Brodeur, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, winger Martin St. Louis among inductees

‘Cool, poppin’, turnt right up’: B.C. Liberals take crack at ‘hip’ lingo

Oldest MLA to be elected in B.C. makes jabs at John Horgan’s performance in electoral reform debate

Meet ‘Ceph’, the baby octopus named after Seth Rogen

Winner surfaces in Vancouver Aqarium’s naming contest

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Around the BCHL: Moves for Movember and BCHL adds stats

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A hockey world.

Most Read