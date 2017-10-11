Old to new, big move for Trail library

The Riverfront Centre in downtown Trail is slated to open early next year

A year ago, Ledcor was already digging into the Riverfront Centre project. The official ground breaking ceremony was held Oct. 13, 2016.

There’s much more to the Riverfront Centre than four walls and a roof.

Some in the community may be wondering what’s taking so long – after all it’s been one year since the official ground breaking and these days new builds seem to go up in the blink of an eye.

Trail Coun. Robert Cacchioni says the integrated library/museum remains on time and slated to open early in the new year and the $8.4 million budget is still on point.

Aside from a unique offset on the upper floor that enhances views of the Columbia River, the centre features interesting angles from all sides, an elevator, a sky light, and most recently, a patio was added to the list of characteristics.

One-of-a kind hallmarks take time to construct and materials, like the sandstone exterior, had to be sourced, Cacchioni said.

“It’s one of the few integrated library/museums in B.C. if not Canada,” he explained. “And we are looking ahead 20,30 even 40 years, in terms of having everything there, such as having it wired for wifi.

“And they have to determine through an architect how it’s going to flow, room design, and what areas will be the seniors, family and children’s section.”

Cacchioni added, “All the wallboard and partitions are going up … and work is being done that was not in the original design, it was an extra $50,000 so we can go outside on the patio … now the library board is looking at finding furniture for it and (the patio) is going to an integral part of the Riverfront Centre.”

After a delay with the steel beams and extra heavy snowfall last winter, construction has since moved ahead without hiccups.

At this point, moving the library is the biggest hurdle.

“It’s a monster job, moving the old library to new,” Cacchioni said. “There’s 10,000+ books and all the other equipment … the library board has literally spent hundreds if not thousands of hours on this move – they’ve gone through and ticked off every piece of furniture, signs – print outs (of what will be moved) are hundreds of pages long.”

Outside of the city’s multi-million dollar budget, the library and Trail Historical Society have been, and still are, fundraising for their “Starting a New Chapter” campaign, which will go toward outfitting the new state-of-the-art building.

So far, approximately $279,000 has been raised between the two entities.

“The money is being held in abeyance for now,” said Cacchioni. “It will be used mostly for enhancements.”

In addition to housing the public library with the city’s museum and archives, the Riverfront Centre will function as a tourism centre next year.

In August, city hall announced it would be moving the Visitor Information Centre (VIC) out of the Trail chamber office and into the new structure.

“The Visitor Information Centre will be open the same hours as the library and we are working with the library board to finalize those as part of an overall operational plan,” Mayor Mike Martin told the Trail Times Aug. 25.

“The VIC will be fully integrated into the operational plan for the Riverfront Centre with the management of the VIC becoming a city responsibility.”

Along with the Oct. 13 ground breaking last year, Teck Trail Operations announced its $1.6 million contribution toward the project.

The company committed an initial donation of $500,000 in 2016, with the balance borrowed by the City of Trail and repayment supported by Teck donations over a multi-year term.

A section of the facility has been designated to recognize Teck’s support of the Riverfront Centre.

“All the signage has been done for the commons area on the bottom (floor) and Teck has approved the plan for signage” added Cacchioni.