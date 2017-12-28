One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Wednesday

  • Dec. 28, 2017 8:22 a.m.
  • News

A passenger involved in a collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke is dead and four others remain in hospital in serious condition.

RELATED: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

According to RCMP, the cause of the collision is still under investigation; however initial reports indicate that a vehicle with Manitoba plates was travelling westbound when it crossed over the centre line and made contact with an eastbound vehicle from Alberta.

This caused the west bound vehicle to spin into the eastbound lane where it was struck on the passenger side by a second east bound vehicle.

The passenger of the west bound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and remaining three passengers, one critical and one serious have been transported to hospitals in both Salmon Arm and Kamloops.

Those inside the other vehicles were reported to have only minor injuries.

Traffic was stopped for four hours during the investigation of this collision.

Previous story
Fuel truck fire at Trail airport
Next story
VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Just Posted

Fuel truck fire at Trail airport

The fire was contained within 45 minutes; City of Trail says an investigation of cause is underway

Trail Times Year in Review: August

August review

Trail Times Year in Review: July

Trail Times staff looks back at July 2017

Trail Times Year in Review: June

Review of June 2017

Trail Times Year in Review: May

Trail Times staff looks back at highlights from May 2017

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

End is near for B.C. medical premiums

Break of $900 a year for average working couple, other taxes going up

Highway 3 shut down following two-vehicle collision near Sparwood

Highway to remain closed until noon

Tarrys accident leads to numerous charges

A Boxing Day accident involving four cars leads RCMP to lay charges against one driver.

One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Wednesday

Most Read