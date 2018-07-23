Police seize over 2,000 pot plants from Fruitvale property

A search warrant was issued in Fruitvale for theft of electricity from FortisBC

After carrying out the search warrant for theft of electricity on Friday, police arrested a Fruitvale man and seized 2,000+ pot plants from the property. (Black Press file photo)

A Fruitvale man, 40, is facing charges after RCMP seized thousands of marijuana plants from his residence on Friday.

The case began with a police investigation into theft of hydropower from FortisBC.

A search warrant – for theft of hydroelectricity – was executed at a property located on the 1600 block of Highway 3B, just minutes from downtown Fruitvale, the afternoon of July 20.

Trail RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says the Fruitvale man was arrested on scene.

“Upon search of the residence, police recovered a very large and highly sophisticated cannabis growing operation on the property,” Reid confirmed.

“And over 2,000 cannabis plants were seized as well.”

Reid says FortisBC was called in to disconnect the power and, “make it safe for the neighbourhood.”

The male was later released with an order to appear in Rossland Provincial Court on Oct. 4.

Police would like to remind the public to report suspicious activity to their local detachment or call Crime Stoppers

at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).

No name will be released until official charges are sworn in by the Crown.