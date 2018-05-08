Nanaimo RCMP are investigating at the scene of an alleged shooting at B.C. Ferries’ Departure Bay terminal. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Shooting reported at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Nanaimo RCMP on scene investigating after report of gunfire at the Departure Bay terminal

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating at the scene of a reported shooting at B.C. Ferries’ Departure Bay terminal.Nanaimo RCMP and B.C. Ferries were not immediately available for comment.

More to come.

Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

