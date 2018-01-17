Josh Mack (left) and Brett Andrews, gave a whole new meaning to “power lunch” during the Tuesday noon hour in downtown Trail. The Trail Martial Arts instructors held a fitness kickboxing class at the Cedar Avenue studio, before working on a few moves of their own.

Power lunch

Trail Martial Arts instructors teach fitness kickboxing Monday through Friday

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

Trail Martial Arts instructors teach fitness kickboxing Monday through Friday

