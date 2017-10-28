Flight Corporal Riley Aikman from the Trail Air Cadets forwent a Halloween costume during Spooktacular on Saturday, and instead chose to distribute poppies to help the RCL annual campaign raise funds for veterans and veteran causes. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Proud to pin poppies

The poppy campaign at the Trail branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is now underway

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

The poppy campaign at the Trail branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is now underway

Previous story
WestJet warns of possible delays due to ‘significant’ IT outage
Next story
NDP’s Adrian Dix tackles seniors’ residential care gap

Just Posted

Trail kidney patient faces hardship waiting for Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

Proud to pin poppies

The poppy campaign at the Trail branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is now underway

Downtown Trail crawling with ghouls

Big crowd, plenty of kids taking part of Spooktacular in downtown Trail

Pinning poppies in Trail

The annual poppy fundraiser is now underway in locations throughout Trail & Main St. Fruitvale

Grand quilt sale underway at Trail United Church

The Tuesday Morning Quilters’ annual quilt show and sale in on now and until 2 p.m. Saturday

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

Renovations at B.C. home turn up 70-year-old handmade book

After contractors found a book behind a wall, a Saanich homeowner used social media to find its author

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

NDP’s Adrian Dix tackles seniors’ residential care gap

Nine of 10 seniors’ homes don’t meet provincial standard

WestJet warns of possible delays due to ‘significant’ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable

‘She was terrified’: Neighbours recount alarming discovery at B.C. property

Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

An Okanagan man who survived the Vegas shooting is being harassed by conspiracy theorists …

Most Read