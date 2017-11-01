RCMP find drugs and booby traps at Castlegar home

Two Castlegar men charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Two 51-year-old Castlegar men are facing charges of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. (Black Press file photo)

Castlegar RCMP executed a search warrant at an address on Yew Street on the afternoon of Oct. 27.

They were assisted by the Crime Reduction Unit, General Investigations, and Police Dog Services.

As a result, two 51-year-old Castlegar men are facing charges of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Schedule I substances include drugs such as cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. RCMP are waiting on test results to determine the composition of the drugs.

“A substantial quantity of drugs was located, along with several replica firearms,” explained Sgt. Laurel Matthew in a press release.

An illegal marijuana growing operation was located in an outbuilding on the property. Sgt. Matthews reported that the building was booby-trapped with live, exposed wires.

“The investigation is ongoing,” said Matthew. “There is a lot more legwork to do and we will see what other charges come if any.”

The men are scheduled to make their first appearance in court in January.