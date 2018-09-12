RCMP searching for missing B.C. family of four

Anderson family of Surrey was reported missing on Tuesday by another family member

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing family of four. The Anderson’s were reported missing on Sept. 11. Pictured above is the mother Nona with her two daughters Chanel, 13, and Mariah, 10. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing family of four.

The Anderson family was reported missing on Tuesday (Sept. 11) at about 6:30 p.m. by another family member, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP. The Andersons were last seen on Sunday, Sept. 9 and were last heard from on Monday, Sept. 10.

.@SurreyRCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing family on four. The Anderson family was last seen on Sept. 9 and last spoken with on Sept. 10. More to come. pic.twitter.com/U57AcgYMnz — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) September 13, 2018

The family’s vehicle, a 2002 tan coloured Toyota Sienna minivan, was last seen on video surveillance leaving the parking garage of their residence in the 13700-block of 100 Avenue at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, according to police. The vehicle has an Alberta licence plate BGZ2221

Surrey RCMP said they have not been seen or heard from since.

Sheldon Anderson, the father, is a 43-year-old white male. He’s about 5’10” tall and about 190 lbs. with firty blonde hair and blue eyes.

Nona Anderson, the mother, is a 45-year-old white female. She is about 5’9” tall with a medium build and long blonde hair.

Their daughter, Chanel, is 13 years old with a thin build and long blonde hair. She’s about five feet tall. The youngest daughter, Mariah, is 10 years old with a thin build and long blonde hair. She’s about four feet tall.

Surrey RCMP said the family is known to frequent Minoru Park in Richmond, adding investigators believe the family could possibly be driving to Alberta.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this family is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

