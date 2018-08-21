RDCK issues evacuation order to Deer Creek residents

A local state of emergency has also been declared in the affected area.

Residents of 13 properties near the Deer Creek wildfire north of Castlegar have been ordered to evacuate the area immediately.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says it upgraded an existing evacuation Alert for the area to an Order on Tuesday afternoon. The Deer Creek wildfire has now grown to approximately 439 hectares and is still being responded to by BC Wildfire Service.

The RDCK says it issued the evacuation order as a precaution due to wildfire activity and forecast conditions, and based on recommendations from the Southeast Fire Centre.

The 13 affected properties are in the north part of the alert area.

The Evacuation Order area covers the area north from Renata Ferry Road on Broadwater Road and Deer Creek FSR. The south portion of Renata Ferry Road remains open. The area south from Renata Ferry Road to Cayuse Creek remains on Evacuation Alert.

Effective immediately, residents in the Evacuation Order area must leave immediately. All affected properties are being visited by Robson fire department and the RCMP to ensure this information is being delivered to property owners.

Evacuees are advised to check in at the reception centre, located at the Selkirk Room at the Castlegar and District Community Complex, 2101 6th Avenue, Castlegar.

The RDCK has also declared a state of local emergency in the area due to the Deer Creek wildfire and the imminent threat of it spreading to properties. The RDCK Emergency Operations Centre is opting not to use the Emergency Notification System due to the limited number of residences that need to be evacuated.

The RDCK EOC will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

