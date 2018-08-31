XXX is busy painting in the mechanical room. The two-week shutdown keeps the facility’s maintenance staff busy. (Photo by John Boivin)

RDCK, other pools all shutdown this week; maintenance underway

Castlegar pool first to reopen, next week

This is a tough week if you’re a dedicated swimmer looking to do your laps in a local pool.

The region’s pools are closed from Creston to Grand Forks — and administrators say there’s not much they can do about it.

“We do it generally this time of year because it’s the slowest time of the year,” says Jim Crockett, the recreation manager for the Castlegar and District Community Complex. “It really is an in-between time for the schedules of different programmes, not just our programming but swim clubs, lessons, etc.

“So it’s kind of a transition period between summer program and fall programming, when things really get into full gear.”

That logic applies to all local pools, and that’s why every pool in the West Kootenay is shut down this week. Castlegar will be the first to re-open, on Sept. 4. Creston will restart on Sept. 7, and Trail and Nelson on Sept. 10. So if you really want to get your laps in you have to travel to at least Cranbrook — or maybe Spokane.

“We know the public is concerned about that,” says Crockett, who’s seen negative feedback on social media about the simultaneous shutdowns. “There is some concern we should be scheduling this differently.

“And honestly we’ve looked at this quite closely, to see if we could do it in spring, but we’d have the same push-back in the spring. In the spring we’d be pushing more people away from the pool, especially depending on the weather.”

It’s not only the public that pool managers have to consider, but staff scheduling. The pool work is done by the same crew that also maintains the arena.

“In early August we are prepping our ice, and once the ice is in, the following week we have the pool shutdown,” Crockett explains. “It’s the same crew doing both. So it takes our full maintenance crew to put ice in, and full crew to do the pool repairs.”

And while the pool’s not being drained this year — that’s an every-second-year job, says Crockett — the crew has been busy.

New LED lights have been installed in the main pool area, and the hot tub drained for a good scrubbing. Tiles have been repaired around the pool deck, and filter systems cleaned out.

“The main thing on a pool shutdown is trying to keep up with all the things you can’t do when the public is here,” says Al Ambrosio, the facility engineer. “We try to look into the future a bit, to make sure we are going to run for another season. Preventative maintenance is what we are doing.

“We have contractors in, doing our lighting, and we have our own five guys doing some painting, caulking, washing windows, tiles, re-piping stuff, so there’s a job for everybody,” says Ambrosio.

The biggest job, however, has been a redesign of part of the pool’s chlorine system. Crockett says Interior Health gave the complex a directive to re-plumb some of the system to make it safer. Much of the work is being done in-house, and won’t be a significant hit on the budget, he says.

Crockett says the pool will be back up and operating — ready for its first swimmer — on schedule Sept. 4.

 

Crockett points to a patch of chipped and broken tile that will be replaced during the shutdown. (Photo by John Boivin)

Jim Crockett (l) and Al Ambrosio in the heart of the mechanical room of the pool systems. (Photo by John Boivin)

Previous story
Charm of Trail riverfront eclipsed by power lines
Next story
Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a B.C. mother calls for change

Just Posted

ICBC: Last long weekend of summer brings deadly crashes

An average 81 people are injured in 330 crashes every Labour day long weekend in southern interior

Nomination period for B.C. civic election opens Tuesday

General Voting Day for local government and school trustees is scheduled for Oct. 20

Charm of Trail riverfront eclipsed by power lines

The poles and infrastructure are owned by Fortis, the city confirmed

Smoke Eaters hand deliver tickets to Trail Times

The Trail Smoke Eaters season opener is Friday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Trail arena

Music in the Park finale Thursday night

Music in the Park closes for the season Thursday; Trail Pride Event on Friday

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

A look at the Canadian Football League at the halfway mark

It’s Labour Day in the CFL, and for many, the unofficial start of the season.

Jason Kenney criticizes federal judges on Trans Mountain pipeline case

Federal judges out of touch in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion case, says Kenney

Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

B.C. writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.

VIDEO: B.C. farmers worry NAFTA deal could affect livelihoods

Canada’s dairy and poultry system is a sticking point in the trade negotiations.

Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

BC Wildfire Service officials say cool, wet weather is ahead, though not for everywhere

Two kids injured in separate cougar attacks in B.C.

The latest round-up from the BC Conservation Officer Service

Police investigate gunshots at Toronto mall

Officers are looking for multiple suspects, including two men in their 20s

Most Read