Calls into Trail Fire Dispatch were up by 200 last year - or 12 per cent - compared to 2016. (Trail Times file photo)

RDKB emergency calls climb in 2017

Annual RDKB dispatch stats are provided to East End directors during budget deliberations

Calls into Trail Fire Dispatch were up by 200 last year – or 12 per cent – compared to 2016.

Providing life support until an ambulance arrives, known as first response, topped the list of emergency incidents again last year at Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) Fire Rescue. The total number of dispatched calls topped 1860 with 1094 of those being first responder incidents, according to Fire Chief Dan Derby’s 2017 summary.

For the first time in many years, the second highest number of emergency dispatches were not for alarms, but for motor vehicle incidents (MVIs), which were up by 31.

In 2017, regional fire crews attended 203 MVIs and 192 alarm call-outs, compared to the previous year totals of 172 and 186 respectively.

Another upward trend, not seen in a number of years, was calls related to fire.

Firefighters responded to 50 structure fires and 42 wildland fires last year, compared to, respectively, 27 and 34 in 2016.

The majority of all calls, or 1149, were in Trail. Incidents dispatched in Rossland increased by 63 to 259 which accounted for about 14 per cent of total incidents. Warfield numbers were up 25 to 93 calls dispatched through the village hall, and Genelle call-outs increased by a dozen to 47 incidents. Fruitvale remained steady at 227 dispatched incidents with Montrose being the only municipality where calls decreased. In all, 89 calls occurred in Montrose, compared to 98 in 2016.

The fire department provides annual statistics to the East End Services Committee during budget deliberations.

Implications from an increasing number of calls can affect the bottom line in a number of ways.

“Continued increases in call volumes have an impact on service costs, equipment maintenance and availability,” Chief Derby stated. “(As well as) volunteer firefighter ability to respond to incidents and workloads at the responder and manager levels.”

He added, “Statistical reporting aligns with the RDKB’s strategic goal to continue focusing on exceptional cost effective and efficient services by reviewing and measuring service performance.”

A big change to Trail Fire Dispatch is coming in a few months, when the City of Kelowna takes over the service. Last year the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) chose to end the 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Services contract with the RDKB, which resulted in a joint request for proposals for fire dispatch services.

Subsequently, the RDKB board approved the contract for provision of fire dispatch services between the Corporation of the City of Kelowna and the RDKB.

Regional fire rescue covers a vast territory that spans west to the Paulson Bridge on Highway 3, east to the junction of the Castlegar turn-off (Bombi) on Highway 3B, and north from Trail to China Creek.

Fourteen career firefighters, one training officer and more than 100 paid on-call firefighters provide fire protection and prevention services to approximately 20,000 people living in Rossland, Warfield, Trail and the Beaver Valley, including Areas A and B of the regional district.

The service operates out of six fire halls with nine engines, two command vehicles, an All Terrain Vehicle and a rescue boat.

Previous story
Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

Just Posted

German researcher seeks info on Trail airman

John Dunlop McVie of Trail, died in a plane crash over Germany on Sept. 24, 1944

Volunteers needed to shelve books in new Trail library

Hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. until noon, and 1-5 p.m. until the job is done

RDKB emergency calls climb in 2017

Annual RDKB dispatch stats are provided to East End directors during budget deliberations

Encore RLOP show at The Bailey

Romantic comedy, romantic piano, and I, Tonya this weekend in Trail

Teck Trail earnings down in 2017

The company reports almost double the profit in 2017, but Trail grosses were down

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

Team USA beats Canada 3-2 on the shootout to take home Olympic gold

Americans win their first gold medal since 1998

Two Haida men detained for crossing U.S.-Canada border

Edenshaw and Frisby travelled from Alaska to Prince Rupert for the All Native Basketball Tournament

Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

It’s the latest move between the two provinces over progress on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

B.C. teacher suspended over allegedly using N-word in worksheets

Trafalgar Elementary teacher under investigation by Vancouver School Board

Toddler swept away in Ontario floods

Toddler missing as flooding forces thousands from their homes in Ontario

BC BUDGET: New money helps seniors’ care shortage

Job stability for care aides key to recruitment, union leader says

Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Economist says undersupply of homes in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna will keep prices high

Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

Coroner says no foul play suspected in death of 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto

Most Read