Ready to plunge into 2018?

No shirt, no shoes, no problem - though funny costumes are encouraged - for anyone wanting to take a formal dunk into the Columbia River on Jan. 1 at Gyro Park in Trail. Registration opens at 10 a.m., the plunge kicks off at noon sharp. Warrant Officer Shane Batch took the water temp last year, which was a balmy 4.5 C. This year the river is expected to be around 4.4 C or 40 degrees Fahrenheit. More information on the 2018 Polar Bear Swim => here and on Facebook. (Guy Bertrand photo)