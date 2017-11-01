Report cougar sightings ASAP, advises West Kootenay CO

Cougar sightings should be reported to conservation immediately – not a day-or-so later.
That’s the advice from local Conservation Officer Blair Thin following accounts of a recent cougar stalking along Old Mill Road and Green Road near the Beaver Valley arena.
“After a quick review of the reports we have received,” Thin began. “It appears that most of the complaints the COS (Conservation Officer Service) has received have been anecdotal and are at least 24 hours ‘old’ before being reported to us.”
The COS recommends reports of conflict and/or sightings of cougars be reported as soon as possible.
Thin said, “As the window of opportunity for the COS to respond to cougar issues is very limited.”
Of the handful of complaints recently received, he confirmed that all the cougar reports originated from Fruitvale.
“Which is not surprising,” he told the Trail Times.
“Considering Fruitvale is a rural area with a healthy population of prey species which would be the attractions for the predators.”
If a cougar is hanging around a residential neighbourhood, suspected of killing pets, or if the animal becomes threatening or aggressive towards people, Thin urges a call to the COS centre at 1.877.952.7277.