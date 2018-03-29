March 28, 2018. For a full timeline of the project pick up a copy of the Trail Times March 29 edition.

Riverfront Centre grand opening on Monday

Ground broke on the $8.2-million uniquely integrated facility back in October 2016

Downtown will likely be hopping on Monday for the city’s grand opening of the Trail Riverfront Centre.

The April 2 open house will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in front of the uniquely integrated library, museum, gift shop, and visitors centre.

“The event committee has been working hard and we are very excited to see everyone on Monday for the Grand Opening of the Trail Riverfront Centre,” the city’s Andrea Jolly told the Times.

The event will start off outside at 11:30 a.m. with formalities led by Mayor Mike Martin.

“This will include speeches, a ribbon-cutting and some photos,” Jolly explained. “Twenty-minute tours of the new facility will then run from 12:15 p.m. through 2:30 p.m.”

Anyone wanting to take a tour, must get a voucher at the “Tour Vouchers Here” tent, which will be set up outside for the duration of the event.

“We do understand that people may need to wait for their tour, so we will have burgers and refreshments available at no charge,” Jolly said, mentioning uncovered and covered seating will be available.

“We will be there rain or shine, so if Mother Nature isn’t working in our favour that day, bring your umbrella or rain coat.”

The first day of business, meaning services like book checkout and computer usage, will be on Tuesday, April 3.

Ground broke on the $8.2-million facility on a very rainy Oct. 13, 2016.

The previous day Teck Trail Operations announced the company was donating $1.6 million toward the project. As the public will see on Monday, the contribution is honoured in the facility’s “Teck Commons” area on the ground floor.

The city is hosting a private event for the many donors and stakeholders on April 6 in the Riverfront Centre.

The building will be closed to the public during the recognition, which will include a formal unveiling of donor walls.

