Rossland council to revisit water metering issue

Flat rate water plan panned by several residents at last council meeting

Rossland city council is having second thoughts about not using its water metering system.

The mayor has called for a special meeting with councillors July 4 to revisit the issue.

“I’m exercising one of my few executive powers,” said Mayor Kathy Moore, saying she can call on council to reconsider issues on matters that were passed in the previous 30 days.

At its June 12 meeting, councillors balked at a staff recommendation to spend more than $400,000 to upgrade the city’s existing water meters. Instead, council voted to return to a flat-rate system for charging residents for water use, and implement educational water conservation programs instead.

But at Monday night’s council meeting, residents came out to voice opposition to the idea of returning to a flat-rate.

“I think it is foolish to abandon water meters,”said Jill Spearn, a former city councillor. “I am in a home by myself at this point, and why should I pay for four or five or six people who waste water when I have changed my habits around water significantly? I don’t waste water. And yes, it should be user pay and there should be a reasonable base rate like we do now.”

“On a general basis you guys are making great decisions,” said Elise Pare, a local resident who works in municipal engineering. “But I really can’t support the decision you made last week to even consider getting rid of water meters, or not reading them, letting them fade away.”

“I really can’t stay quiet. I believe water meters are a very effective way of reducing water demand,” she says, adding council had to look at the operational benefits that come with water metering.

“Staff can use them to focus on leak detection. How to prioritize asset management plans. How to determine where you should be spending our precious resources in terms of finances.”

Pare said water meters are more than a “behavioural stick” for people who use too much water.

“You also have to understand the data water meters provide. You’ve already spent over a million dollars for this piece of data collection, and to go backwards at this time? It just blows my mind. And I cannot support it whatsoever. “

Other residents were more blunt on their assessment.

“That’s just bulls—t,” said resident Laura Petit, addressing council at the start of the meeting. “We spent so many years working on this, paying to put meters in, paying to read them, paying staff to figure it out. “

Mayor Moore told the presenters the move back to a flat rate is not a done deal.

“There’s no final decision… so this is good input,” she said. “We know people are passionate on either side. The intent of council was to continue to do water conservation, but maybe look at it a different way.

“But hold that thought. We’re not done with that decision by any stretch.”

The city’s residential water meters were installed in 2006-7, but haven’t worked properly in over a year. They’re supposed to record how much water a residence uses, then transmit the information by radio signal back to the city.

But the automated system failed last year, after FortisBC introduced its own radio-transmitting Smart Meters. Those devices use the same band width as the city water meters, rendering them useless.

With no real-time data to work from, the city’s been estimating resident’s water use from the 1,800 water meters in the system for the last year.

Previous story
Coroner determines B.C. teen died of toxic shock syndrome while camping
Next story
HIV-prevention drug used by 2,000 B.C. patients since becoming fully-funded

Just Posted

Rossland council to revisit water metering issue

Flat rate water plan panned by several residents at last council meeting

Concrete plane lands at Trail airport

Concrete creation will provide outdoor viewing area at airport

Murder charge pending in death of Trail senior

Joel Anderson was charged with Aggravated Assault of an elderly male, the victim has since died

Trail Times newspapers delayed

Please note that subscribers may not receive their June 26 Trail Times edition today

More planned forest fires needed: wildfire expert

Bob Gray is one of the speakers at a Nelson conference about climate change and wildfire

VIDEO: International stars to perform at Kootenay Burlesque Festival

Forty-four acts hit the stage at the Capitol Theatre on Friday and Saturday

Judge: Separated families must be reunited within 30 days

A judge in California ordered U.S. border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days

Communication service Slack fails to connect

The popular messaging service Slack is having connectivity issues

Paralyzed Humboldt player pulls out all the stops in effort to go home

Hockey player Ryan Straschnitzki is paralyzed from the chest down after a fatal bus crash

Four Canadians close in on earning spots in main draw at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard and Bianca Andreescu both won second-round women’s qualifying matches

Body found in ballpark cooler before Reds-Braves game

The body of a contractor was discovered at SunTrust Park before the Atlanta Braves’ game

Brodeur, Bettman, St. Louis headline 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first black player will enter in the builder category, while Russian great Alexander Yakushev starred in the 1972 Summit Series

CONTAGION: How Canada ‘dropped the ball’ on drug resistance

Antimicrobial resistance has been rising in Canada and globally for decades

Video of hens trapped in manure at B.C. farm prompts investigation, questions

Experts skeptical of footage, but lawyer says full video confirms horrific details

Most Read