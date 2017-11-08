The police investigation at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek appeared to be scaled back Wednesday morning, Nov. 8, with the white tents and black privacy fencing removed, as well as fewer police vehicles present. - Image credit: Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer.

Update: Police comment on search effort at Silver Creek farm

Tents and command units no longer visible on Salmon River Road property

Update: 12:55 p.m.

The RCMP have issued a news release saying the investigation at the Sagmoen farm is continuing, despite the removal of some investigative equipment.

Release below:

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue their investigation into the death of Traci Genereaux and the discovery of her remains at the Salmon River Road property.

The search of the Salmon River Road site remains active and ongoing. Our investigative efforts and resource requirements are being continually assessed and as a result various resources are no longer required and are now being removed from the property.

This includes the removal of temporary shelters and heavy equipment. RCMP investigators are continuing their investigative efforts at the property.

The dedicated tipline remains in place, anyone who may have seen Traci or have any information are asked to call the police tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

Original story

The investigation appears to be scaled back, at least temporarily, at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek.

On Wednesday morning, Nov. 8, the formerly visible white tents and black privacy fencing on the property had disappeared, as well as the large mobile command units.

Three marked police cars were visible as well as two unmarked. A large pick-up truck also remained.

Related: Residents recount odd influx of escorts in Silver Creek

Neighbours reported that there seemed to be less police activity there Monday, but lights were on at the site Tuesday night with at least four police vehicles present.

Snow covered the community of Silver Creek – and the 24-acre property – on Nov. 2, but police said at that time the search would continue.

The property at 2290 Salmon River Rd. is where the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were located on Oct. 21.

Related: Neighbours recount alarming discovery

RCMP investigators have not yet responded to requests for information.

More to come.

