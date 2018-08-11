Semi hauling sulphuric acid in accident near Rossland

IRM says no acid has been released in the accident which occurred on Highway 22

This morning (Aug. 11) a Harms Pacific Transport truck and trailer carrying sulphuric acid drove off Highway 22 just west of Rossland.

The carrier is contracted by IRM (International Raw Materials Ltd.). The company purchases sulphuric acid from Teck Trail.

Emergency services are on-site, the scene has been assessed and plans are being developed to recover the truck and trailer.

At this time there is no sulphuric acid leak and no health or environmental concerns.

There is a minor diesel and hydraulic fluid spill that is contained. The highway may be blocked in both directions or open to single lane traffic while the recovery work is underway.

No injuries have been reported.

IRM markets and distributes crop nutrients and industrial commodities throughout an extensive distribution system.

“We deliver inputs essential for growing healthy, sustainable crops and maximizing yields in farming systems around the world,” IRM stated in a Saturday news release.

“Beyond agriculture, we provide inputs used in a range of industrial and technical applications.”

If you would like more information about this topic please call Carrie Gaines at 1-215-928-4225, or email at cgg@irm.com

