Woman, 60, charged after drugs seized in Trail home

A 60-year-old woman has been charged after police seized drugs at a Columbia Heights residence last week.

The Trail Crime Reduction Unit and the Kootenay Boundary Regional General Drug Investigation Section executed a search warrant on Sept. 22 and seized drugs suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl.

“We haven’t had them analyzed so that’s why I say ‘suspected,’” explained Cpl. Darryl Orr of the Trail and Greater District RCMP.

“Sometimes crushed up fentanyl pills will resemble and test positive for cocaine.”

He explained the police have field tests they do on drugs but they’re not analyzed. So the confiscated drugs are sent to a lab to confirm the findings.

The woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a controlled substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and three counts of breach of undertaking.

Orr explained breach of undertaking involves breaching of conditions from a previous offence.

“In this case, this woman is already under charge for drug related matters not associated to this event,” he said. “So she was in breach of some of her conditions that were imposed.”

The accused has been remanded in custody until Oct. 5, when she will make her next court appearance.