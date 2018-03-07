Small earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

A magnitude 2.3 quake hit outside of Victoria late Tuesday night

A small earthquake rattled parts of southern Vancouver Island Tuesday night.

The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck about 7 km northwest of Langford at 10:06 p.m..

EARTHQUAKE Mag=2.4 on 06 Mar at 22:06 PST. Details : https://t.co/xwuUgNM4Mf 14 km WSW of Sidney, BC 19 km NW of Victoria, BC — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) March 7, 2018

According to the Government of Canada, there are no reports of damage and none expected.

The quake was lightly felt in Victoria, Sooke, and Langford, B.C.

It is a great reminder to get prepared. Prepared BC has resources to help including a Household Preparedness Guide and a Household Emergency Plan.

Help Natural Resources Canada improve their earthquake hazard map by reporting it here.