Smokies address Trail RCMP concerns

RCMP: Drug use is affecting all public facilities in Trail and surrounding communities

The Trail Smoke Eaters are stepping up security in light of a police statement on drug use at the games.

Trail RCMP issued a media release on Tuesday stating that illicit drug use was on the rise in public washrooms during Smoke Eater hockey games.

This news came out of left field as team management was not first informed by police, says Craig Clare, director of hockey operations.

“We had no idea there was drug use going on in our events,” Clare told the Trail Times. “(For) the Trail Smoke Eaters, Rich and Annie Murphy, our number-one priority is the safety of our fans and our players and in light of what’s come out … we’re working with our security team and we’ll ensure the safety of our fans starting on Friday.”

All areas will be monitored with the team’s security group, the RCMP, and Smoke Eater staff, “to again ensure the safety of our fans and our players,” Clare emphasized.

Steve Robinson, operations manager, reiterated the team’s stance.

“We’re very proud that it has become a family-friendly event,” said Robinson. “We’re very proud of the number of kids that come to the games and in no way, shape, or form, do we want our fans and the families that come to the games to be concerned for the safety of their children or about what’s happening at our games.

“So we will do everything we can moving forward to ensure people still believe that it’s a family friendly fun event for 2,000 people to attend on a weekly basis.”

Trail RCMP were recommending changes to the arena’s public washrooms because of “increased illicit drug use during Trail Smoke Eaters hockey games,” according to the Sept. 25 report.

Police advised the city to remove flat surfaces and replace all paper dispensers in addition “to controlling access to the accessible washroom.”

“RCMP have notified Selkirk Security, who oversee security at Smoke Eaters games,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich stated. “Selkirk Security will contact the RCMP for assistance when required.”

Wicentowich is asking the public and arena staff to report illicit drug use occurring in the facility’s bathrooms to Selkirk Security during games or to contact the Trail detachment.

“If you notice a white powder residue on a surface or drug use paraphernalia, please do not touch it,” Wicentowich said. “And report it immediately to arena staff or Selkirk Security.”

The Trail RCMP Detachment acknowledges that the Trail Smoke Eaters games are and continue to be a safe, fun, family-orientated event for those who attend, said Wicentowich.

“This does not mean they are immune to a small group of individuals who raise issues of public safety like drug use. Drug use in public spaces is not a new issue in Trail or the surrounding communities. Drug use is affecting all of our public facilities in the City of Trail and surrounding communities.”