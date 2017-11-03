Sorelle Colombo, vintage-style

Nonna’s fancy dresses from the past were a highlight on Sunday at the Colombo Lodge’s (Sorelle Colombo) Harvest Day Banquet. Each year the committee chair decides the entertainment, so for the 2017 event, co-chairs Sheila Moro and Carolyn Caron decided on a Vintage Fashion Show. The clothes were donated by Sorelle members and Revival Boutique in Rossland. The event also celebrates 40-year members of the Sorelle Colombo, this year Glenna Ehman, Carol Morris, and Maxine Gabana were recognized.