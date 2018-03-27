Sorry Nakusp- winning Lotto Max ticket not sold here

BCLC says all the major prizes to Dec. 22 draw have been claimed

Stand down Nakusp — there’s no lost million-dollar lottery ticket in the village.

Officials with Lotto BC now say the winning ticket to the Christmastime draw was not sold here after all.

“We have confirmed that there was not a winning ticket sold from Carson’s Corner for the Dec 22, 2017 Lotto Max draw,” says a letter from Angela Law, a spokesperson for the B.C. Lottery Corporation. “These prizes have all been claimed, and none of the winners were from Nakusp.”

The grand prize of more than $60 million was won by a Quebec resident. Three secondary prizes of $219,189.70 were sold in Vancouver, Kelowna, and Smithers.

At the time, the grocery’s owner, Mike Smith, told Arrow Lakes News that BCLC officials phoned him to say a ticket sold at his store had a ‘substantial’ amount of money attached to it.

There’s no word on why lottery officials initially contacted the owners of Carson’s Corner to let them know a ticket had been sold there.

Well, the dream was nice while it lasted. Just in case hope springs eternal in your breast, this Friday’s prize for the Lotto Max is $10 million.