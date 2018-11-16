Stolen vintage motorcyle returned undamaged in Nakusp

The thieves were unable to start the antique racer and abandoned it in a vacant Nakusp garage

This year’s Canadian Vintage Motorcycle Club MotoGiro race up Nakusp Hot Springs Road was soured for one contestant.

Rider Peter Peach’s vintage 124cc Italian Gilera bike was stolen from behind The Lodge at Arrow Lakes the night before the race.

However, due to the diligence of the community in getting the word out, and the work of the local RCMP, the bike has now been recovered undamaged.

The 1968 bike originally sold in the Sears catalogue for $498 and took over five years to restore.

It appears the thieves were unable to start the antique racer and abandoned it in a vacant garage.

“Nakusp is so full of friendly, helpful people,” Peach said. “People were geniunely shocked by the theft and wanted to help in any way they could. I can’t wait to make the trip out from Calgary to Nakusp and to the race again. Thank you to everyone and to the RCMP.”

