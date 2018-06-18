Teck’s $1 million donation to College of the Rockies will support construction of the new trades training facility at the College’s Cranbrook campus, in addition to establishing a scholarship fund for trades students and helping to revitalize the Fernie campus. Classes in the new trades facility are scheduled to start in early August. (Photo credit: Chandos Construction.)

Teck donates $1 million to College of the Rockies

Investment in facilities and student scholarships boosts regional trades training

Canada’s largest diversified mining company has made a seven figure donation to the regional college of southeastern British Columbia.

The College of the Rockies on Monday announced a $1 million donation from Teck Resources, to improve access to training and enhance opportunity to benefit from the region’s mining industry.

“Supporting new and upgraded training facilities and scholarships will help ensure students in the region have the skills they need to access the jobs and opportunities generated by local resource development,” said Robin Sheremeta, Senior Vice President, Coal, Teck.

“This investment will help to meet the growing demand for skilled workers in the mining industry, while also strengthening the economy of the East Kootenay region.”

The $1 million donation will go towards the following:

• $800,000 will support construction of the new trades training facility at College of the Rockies’ Cranbrook campus

• $100,000 will go to revitalization of the Fernie campus

• $100,000 will be used to establish a scholarship fund for trades students

“By investing in College of the Rockies, Teck is investing in the success of our region’s students, economy and communities,” says College of the Rockies President and CEO David Walls. “Trades careers are in high-demand and we are now better prepared than ever to help our students achieve their career goals locally.”

Scholarships made available by Teck’s donation will be awarded to eligible Heavy Duty Mechanic and Electrical foundation students at College of the Rockies. A total of six $2,000 scholarships will be awarded each year until the fund is depleted. Of the scholarships, two per year will be awarded to female students, and two will be awarded to Ktunaxa Nation members. These scholarships will be awarded using criteria established by the College, in consultation with a representative from Teck. Details of the scholarships, once established, will be found on the College’s financial aid website.

