Teck makes Canada’s Top 100 Employers list

An “A+” in community involvement is one element that led to Teck Resources being named as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers in 2018 by Mediacorp.

Editors at Mediacorp, Canada’s largest publisher of employment periodicals, grade employers on eight criteria, such as training and skills development, vacation and time-off, and health, financial and family benefits. Canada’s Top Employers program recognizes companies for exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

Other reasons that led to Teck making the list, include: helping employees plan for the future with a defined contribution pension plan, retirement planning assistance and phased-in work options; investing in the education of current and future generations, offering tuition subsidies for job-related courses for existing employees and academic scholarship for children of employees (to $1,750 per child); and the company’s exceptional time-off policy, with most employees receiving three weeks of vacation to start, moving to four weeks after only three years on the job.

The company was graded “A” for physical workplace, financial benefits and compensation as well as health and family-friendly benefits. Work atmosphere and communications and training and skills development categories were given a”B+.”