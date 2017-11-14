Esplanade view of Teck Trail Ops. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Teck makes Canada’s Top 100 Employers list

Mediacorp named Teck Resources one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers in 2018

An “A+” in community involvement is one element that led to Teck Resources being named as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers in 2018 by Mediacorp.

Editors at Mediacorp, Canada’s largest publisher of employment periodicals, grade employers on eight criteria, such as training and skills development, vacation and time-off, and health, financial and family benefits. Canada’s Top Employers program recognizes companies for exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

Other reasons that led to Teck making the list, include: helping employees plan for the future with a defined contribution pension plan, retirement planning assistance and phased-in work options; investing in the education of current and future generations, offering tuition subsidies for job-related courses for existing employees and academic scholarship for children of employees (to $1,750 per child); and the company’s exceptional time-off policy, with most employees receiving three weeks of vacation to start, moving to four weeks after only three years on the job.

The company was graded “A” for physical workplace, financial benefits and compensation as well as health and family-friendly benefits. Work atmosphere and communications and training and skills development categories were given a”B+.”

“This award is a reflection of our talented and engaged employees whose commitment, enthusiasm and ability is critical to our ongoing success,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck. “Teck is focused on building a culture of safety and employee engagement while supporting diversity, innovation and leadership development across our workforce.”

Previous story
Man killed in Prince George crash

Just Posted

Meteorite fragments found near Crawford Bay

The pieces came from the fireball that exploded over Kootenay Lake in September

As legalization looms, medical marijuana event hopes to answer questions

Spend a night at Green Consulting in Trail to learn, ask questions about medical marijuana

Remembrance Day in Trail

A crowd of a few hundred gathered at the Trail Cenotaph Saturday morning

People urged to get flu vaccine

The next drop-in public clinic is at Kiro Wellness Centre on Nov. 17

Teck makes Canada’s Top 100 Employers list

Mediacorp named Teck Resources one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers in 2018

B.C. says 50-50 pot tax split with feds not good enough, province needs more

Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of final retail price

Man killed in Prince George crash

Tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided on Sunday

VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

Online mega-retailer has been looking for a show to rival Netflix’s Game of Thrones

‘Canada needs a better approach:’ Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5

VIDEO: Camera records brazen daylight theft of parcel

Langley family releases surveillance footage to alert others

Battle lines drawn over B.C. electoral reform referendum

Premier John Horgan says rural voters will be protected

Hundreds attend community memorial in Fernie

The City of Fernie hosted the community memorial to honour Hornquist, Smith and Podloski

Global carbon pollution on the rise

Global carbon pollution rises after three straight flat years

Most Read