The No. 2 Acid plant at Teck Trail Operations reached its half-way point of construction in May. The new build will further reduce SO2 (sulphur dioxide) emissions when it becomes fully operational next year. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Teck Trail makes significant strides made in reducing metal emissions

Adair:Dust program provides greatest opportunity to continue reducing community ambient metal levels

A downward swing is a very good thing for Teck Trail Operations – when it refers to air pollution stats.

“There have been some very good initiatives which have reduced emissions by 50 per cent over the last four years,” says Trail Mayor Mike Martin. “(That has been) through many avenues, but the most significant impact has been the control of dust in the Smelter Recycle Building.”

As chair of the watchdog committee for Trail Area Health and Environment (THEC), Martin says the smelter has established a multi-year plan to continue its efforts to further reduce emissions.

The installation of wind fencing around the roaster concentrate handling area was the most significant and immediate initiative he mentioned.

Completed this spring to further reduce off-site dusting, the $1.9-million barrier is a 10-metre high and 250-meter long perimeter wind fence.

“Teck has a comprehensive fugitive dust program which provides the greatest opportunity to continue reducing community ambient metal levels,” says Community Relations Leader Catherine Adair.

“Since 2012, the program has achieved a 50 per cent reduction in fugitive dust emissions from onsite sources, including roads, mixing areas and buildings.”

The program included construction of the $40-million recycle building. Completed in 2016, the site enclosed mixing and storage of process feed materials, and significantly reduced off-site dusting.

These actions resulted in 2017 having the lowest annual average for lead in community air to date, which met THEC’s 2018 Air Quality goals one year early.

“We are seeing an improving trend in results,” Adair said. “As we continue to make significant strides in reducing metal emissions and improving community air quality.”

Air quality is monitored at a variety of locations throughout the Trail area. Metals (including lead) and sulphur dioxide are measured at stations at Birchbank, Warfield, Butler Park, and Columbia Gardens, 24 hours a day.

Dust fall is also collected on a monthly basis at eleven locations throughout the area. This information is collected and analyzed by Teck’s environment staff, regularly reported at THEC meetings, and posted in the meeting minutes on the program’s website www.thep.ca.

Additionally, Teck maintains real-time monitoring both on and off-site to identify and quickly respond to potential irregular operating conditions which may generate unusual emissions.

Previous story
Former B.C. Mountie who fought harassment in the force dies by suicide
Next story
Hiker recalls B.C. ski resort rescue

Just Posted

Commercial huckleberry harvest banned in certain Kootenay areas

The areas have been identified as critical foraging zones for grizzlies and other wildlife species

Fiddlers entertain crowd at Trail’s Gyro Park

Instructors from Selkirk Fiddle Camp put on annual show

Trail police and rescue teams remain at scene of climbing accident

Trail RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says rocks too unstable for rescuers and police to go in

Kootenay bear attack victim did nothing wrong

Creston CO James Barber says man hospitalized after run-in with grizzly not at fault

‘This is a huge deal for Warfield,’ says mayor

The Village of Warfield has until 2025 to develop its own water supply

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Most Read