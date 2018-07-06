B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

A motorcycle crash in Vernon has claimed the life of a teenage rider.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon North Okanagan Traffic Services are currently on scene investigating the fatal collision involving a single motorcycle.

On Friday, July 6, just before 1 p.m., RCMP attended a single motorcycle collision in the 5300 block of Old Kamloops Road. The driver and single rider of the motorcycle, a 19 year old male, has died as a result of his injuries.

“An RCMP Collision Analyst is currently on scene to conduct further investigation into the cause of the collision,” said Cst. Kelly Brett.

This incident comes on the heels of a previous motorcycle collision earlier this morning on Highway 97, where the rider was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

“The rider of the motorcycle in the earlier collision is lucky to be alive, however the collision on Old Kamloops Road has turned tragic for the rider, his family and friends,” adds Brett.

As of 2:40 p.m., Old Kamloops Road remains closed for scene examination and investigation and traffic is being diverted on an alternate route. Please check Drive BC for detour and road closure update information.

If you or anyone witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to police, please call 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival
Next story
B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Just Posted

Search to resume for missing kayaker

Woman, 56, missing on Slocan River

Train ride highlights Canada’s size and national economy

MP Richard Cannings reflects on train ride home to B.C. from Ottawa

Trail quilters give with heart

More than 200 pillows have been donated to the Trail-based hospital for patient care and comfort

Slocan Valley ranches became WWII internment camps

Place Names: Bay Farm, Popoff, Harris Ranch, Nelson Ranch

Teeth-rattling tire trap in Trail could soon be filled

Trail Coun. Robert Cacchioni has heard many complaints and is bringing the issue to council

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

RDEK opposes proposed Retallack recreation tenure

Board concerned with impacts on wildlife from helicopter flights, increased backcountry traffic.

Greene pushes teamwork as new BC Hockey head

Falkland man twice brought Junior B franchises to the North Okanagan

B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Feds, province, RCMP say dispensaries on Chilliwack reserve lands are illegal

B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters forced to break car window

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot behind Cultus Lake Waterpark Thursday

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Judicial council offers up courses for judges on handling sex assault cases

Website includes 10 offerings focused on sexual assault law, as well as one on sexual assault trials

Most Read