Time change, weather change

Trail got its first real dose of winter Thursday morning as snow blanketed the valley. The change in weather is happening with the change in time as Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday at 2 a.m. People are reminded to turn their clocks back one hour, which means sunrise and sunset will be about an hour earlier. Some simple ways (from timeanddate.com) of making it easier to handle the clock change include; Setting your alarm to wake up a little earlier than usual on the Friday and Saturday before the switch. This makes it easier to get out of bed on Monday morning; Eat a healthy breakfast first thing. Food tells your body it is the start of the day; Go for a walk. Light, and especially sunlight, helps to adjust your body clock.