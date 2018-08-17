On average, three firefighting helicopters have landed every few hours to re-fuel at Trail Regional Airport this week. (Robert Baker photo)

Trail airport plays integral role in fighting B.C. wildfires

In two weeks, 20,000+ litres of Jet fuel have been pumped into heli-tankers from YZZ

Operations are whirling at Trail Regional Airport (YZZ) as heli-tankers swoop in for a fill-up before flying off to battle a rash of fires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre.

“Every minute counts,” says YZZ Manager Robert Baker.

“Having a fuel source close to local fires allows helicopters to save precious time when re-fueling,” he explained. “We usually hot-fuel the aircraft whereby they don’t shut down their engines during fueling.”

Baker says the public is well aware of the airport’s daily flights to Vancouver, but not everyone may recognize how important YZZ is during medical and environmental emergencies.

“On a busy day we see three to four medevac (medical) aircraft transporting patients to and from Kootenay Boundary Regional Airport,” he said.

“This is alongside a steady stream of firefighting aircraft with up to three helicopters on the ground at any given time.”

This week the airport has averaged three helicopters every two to three hours.

“Coordination between the Southeast Fire Centre and our fueling staff has been exceptional,” Baker said. “And we’re fortunate to have experienced operators at the airport and in the sky.”

The airport has sold about 20,000 litres of jet fuel for helicopters in the last two weeks.

“Having our fuel source has saved the fire service time refueling which means they can stay on top of the fires,” Baker added.

“We’ve brought in staff dedicated to serving the helicopters this week.”

The fires – rather smoke from the 50+ wildfires burning locally – are beginning to impact passenger flights as well.

Pacific Coastal Airlines was unable to land Wednesday morning due to smoke, which is a first this fire season.

Widespread smoke is expected to persist in most corners of B.C. for the foreseeable future.

“There is little change expected in the large scale weather pattern for the next week,” Environment Canada B.C. advised Thursday.

