An East Trail man, 29, was arrested for drugs, weapons and stolen property last week. (Black Press file photo)

Trail man arrested for stolen property, weapons and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear in Rossland court on July 5

An East Trail man, 29, was arrested for drugs, weapons and stolen property last week.

In a Tuesday news release, Trail RCMP Sgt. Darren Oelke reported on a search warrant that was executed May 3 at a home on the 1900 block of Second Avenue.

At approximately 6 p.m. that evening, the Crime Reduction Unit, along with investigators and general duty members from the Greater Trail detachment, carried out the warrant for stolen property.

“A 29 year-old Trail man was arrested at the scene,” Oelke said. “Police recovered stolen property, prohibited weapons, and a small amount of drugs.”

The accused was released and scheduled to appear in Rossland Provincial Court on July 5. His name will not be released until official charges are sworn in by the Crown.

Police would like to remind the public to report suspicious activity to their local RCMP or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

