Cannabis became officially legal across Canada on Oct. 17, 2018. (Northern View file photo)

Trail pot retailers facing costlier licences

Business licences for NMC retailers may cost 10 times more than “traditional” retail licences

Future pot retailers in Trail are looking at paying 10 times the fee for a business licence compared to the more traditional retail stores.

Related story: Grows ops left in the legal weeds

Related story: Trail pot rules ready to roll

The way it works, is the city’s annual business licence fee for a retail store is based on square footage, so the final dollar amount varies based on floor area.

For example, the annual business licence fee for a retail shop up to 1,999-square feet would be $90. That fee will cost $900 annually for a business wanting to retail “NMC” or Non Medical Cannabis. Likewise, a clothing store that takes up 4,000 to 4,999 square-feet would pay $295 for a business licence fee in Trail. A pot shop would pay $2,950.

Rationale behind the city’s increased fee structure is based on “significant costs in the development, administration and enforcement of pertinent bylaws, policies, and procedures related to NMC retail stores.”

Notably, this amendment to the city’s business licence bylaw has not been adopted, but it was given three readings at Oct. 9 council. The motion was not unanimous, Coun. Robert Cacchioni was opposed.

At any rate, just how much cannabis retailers will pay to operate a business in their respective municipality, ultimately lies in the hands of elected officials.

In the more tony neighbourhoods of Vancouver, annual licensing fees for pot shops can run as high as $30,000. In the more immediate area, the City of Nelson charges $5,000 each year for a “cannabis-related” business licence.

Councils in Castlegar and Rossland, on the other hand, have chosen to treat business licensing for NMC stores the same as any other retailer. Not so fast though, because there are still additional one-time fees specific to marijuana retailers.

First-time NMC applicants must pay $1,500 to cover the associated costs of advertising in Castlegar. Council didn’t enact restrictions other than 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. operating hours, instead each applicant is required to layout a detailed business plan for the city to consider case-by-case.

In Rossland, the dollar amount for applicants is much more conservative.

“Council previously decided to consider NMC operations under the general ‘business’ definition,” Chief Administrative Officer Bryan Teasdale noted. “And as such, at this time, they will be charged at the ‘Retail Sales/ Other Business Not Listed’ license fee of $125,” he added. “However, they will also be required to pay an additional fee of $40 (for a) New Application Inspection.”

For residents living in a bedroom community like Montrose, pot retail is prohibited for now.

“We have limited business space, and as of right now, no one has shown any interest,” Mayor Joe Danchuk said. “It’s hard to picture what it’s going to look like a few years down the road, but right now, we are quite comfortable with the path we have taken.”

Previous story
Migrants, police mass in town on Guatemala-Mexico border
Next story
Record-breaking $113 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs

Just Posted

Trail pot retailers facing costlier licences

Business licences for NMC retailers may cost 10 times more than “traditional” retail licences

Colourful Kootenay quilts

Tuesday Morning Quilters donate all proceeds back into various local charities

Greater Trail referendum gets ‘yes’ support

Polls run from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on B.C.’s Municipal Election Day

Fall floral finale in Trail

A sunny October is providing perfect weather for highway clean ups around Trail

Trail Rotarians clean up highway

Sunny fall days are serving as the backdrop for volunteer groups to clean up highways around Trail

Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Former B.C. cop sentenced to jail ‘in the community’ after caught in Creep Catchers sting

Dario Devic pleaded guilty after getting caught up in Surrey Creep Catcher sting in Whalley in 2016

5 races to watch in B.C.’s municipal elections this Saturday

This year’s election results across more than 160 cities in B.C. will start pouring in after polls close Saturday at 8 p.m.

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index in September was up 2.2 per cent from a year ago compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.8 per cent in August

Dog deaths in Lower Mainland may be tied to suspected mushroom poisoning: RCMP

Police have received reports in the last month about several dogs becoming ill after visiting a park in North Vancouver

Record-breaking $113 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs

This is Canada’s highest top prize offering ever and includes 53 Max Millions

Migrants, police mass in town on Guatemala-Mexico border

Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks.

Trump: ‘Severe’ consequences if Saudis murdered Khashoggi

Pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak on Wednesday said it had obtained audio recordings of the alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Feds dead set against ‘ridiculous’ quotas to replace steel, aluminum tariffs

Donald Trump imposed the so-called Section 232 tariffs — 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum — back in June on national security grounds.

Most Read